Woodsfield Monroe Central dominated from start to finish as they cruised to a 71-30 win against Barnesville in an Ohio boys basketball game on Dec. 8.

The game began with Woodsfield Monroe Central taking an early lead, outscoring Barnesville 20-6 in the first quarter. They continued to extend their lead in the second quarter, outscoring Barnesville 17-8 to take a 37-14 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Woodsfield Monroe Central’s offense remained relentless, scoring 22 points while holding Barnesville to just 9. The final quarter saw Barnesville try to mount a comeback, but Woodsfield Monroe Central’s defense proved too strong, limiting them to just 7 points while scoring 12 of their own.

Over the last four games, Woodsfield Monroe Central has been on a dominant run, outscoring their opponents by an average of 24.5 points per game. This win improves their record to 3-1 for the season.

No records were broken in this game, but Woodsfield Monroe Central’s impressive performance is a testament to their strong start to the season. With this win, they continue to establish themselves as a top team in Ohio boys basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Barnesville took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 1 at Barnesville High School.

