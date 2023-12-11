Worthington Christian dominated Delaware Buckeye Valley with a final score of 73-56 in their Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The first period started off strong for Worthington Christian as they outscored Delaware Buckeye Valley 20-12. In the second period, they continued to maintain their lead, scoring 19 points compared to Delaware Buckeye Valley’s 15. Going into halftime, the score was 39-27 in favor of Worthington Christian.

The third period saw a slight comeback from Delaware Buckeye Valley as they scored 18 points, but Worthington Christian still held onto their lead with 20 points. In the final period, Worthington Christian sealed their victory with 14 points, while Delaware Buckeye Valley could only manage 11.

Over the last four games, Worthington Christian has been on a winning streak, with this victory marking their fourth consecutive win. They have been dominating their opponents, outscoring them by an average of 15 points per game.

No records were broken in this game, but Worthington Christian’s consistent performance over the last four games is certainly impressive. With this win, they improve their overall record to 5-2.

In this Ohio boys basketball matchup, Worthington Christian proved to be the stronger team, demolishing Delaware Buckeye Valley with a final score of 73-56.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Worthington Christian faced off against Marengo Highland and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Delaware Hayes on Dec. 1 at Delaware Hayes High School.

