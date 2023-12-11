Youngstown Fitch edged out Middlefield Cardinal in a thrilling overtime matchup on Dec. 8, with a final score of 38-36. The game was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, with neither able to gain a significant lead throughout the four quarters. However, it was Youngstown Fitch who ultimately came out on top, securing the win in the extra period.

The first quarter saw both teams evenly matched, with Youngstown Fitch and Middlefield Cardinal trading baskets and ending the period tied at 12-12. The second quarter saw a similar pattern, with both teams playing strong defense and scoring 10 points each, leaving the score tied at 22-22 going into halftime.

The third quarter saw Middlefield Cardinal gain a slight edge, outscoring Youngstown Fitch 8-6 and taking a 30-28 lead heading into the final quarter. However, Youngstown Fitch fought back in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 34-34 and sending it into overtime.

In the extra period, Youngstown Fitch was able to pull ahead and secure the win with a final score of 38-36. The victory marks their fourth consecutive win, as they continue to dominate on the court.

No records were broken in this matchup, but both teams put on an impressive display of skill and determination. Youngstown Fitch’s strong performance in overtime ultimately secured their victory, while Middlefield Cardinal put up a tough fight until

