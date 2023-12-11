Youngstown Valley Christian dominated East Palestine in a 63-49 victory on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first period saw Youngstown Valley Christian take an early lead, outscoring East Palestine 20-12. In the second period, East Palestine fought back, but Youngstown Valley Christian maintained their lead with a score of 35-28 at halftime.

The third period saw Youngstown Valley Christian extend their lead even further, outscoring East Palestine 18-11. In the final period, East Palestine made a valiant effort to catch up, but Youngstown Valley Christian’s strong defense held them off, securing the 63-49 victory.

Over the last four games, Youngstown Valley Christian has been on a winning streak, dominating their opponents with an average of 20 points per game.

No records were broken in this game, but Youngstown Valley Christian’s impressive performance continues to solidify their spot as a top team in the league.

In the end, Youngstown Valley Christian’s strong offense and solid defense proved too much for East Palestine to handle, resulting in a decisive victory for the home team.

In recent action on Dec. 1, East Palestine faced off against Columbiana.

