The Zanesville West Muskingum boys basketball team defeated Duncan Falls Philo with a final score of 46-40 on December 8th. The game was a close battle, with both teams putting up a strong fight. Zanesville West Muskingum took the lead in the first period, outscoring Duncan Falls Philo 12-10. However, Duncan Falls Philo fought back in the second period, tying the game at 23-23 going into halftime. The third period saw Zanesville West Muskingum pull ahead once again, outscoring Duncan Falls Philo 14-9. In the final period, Duncan Falls Philo made a comeback, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Zanesville West Muskingum’s lead. Over the last four games, Zanesville West Muskingum has been on a winning streak, with this victory marking their fourth consecutive win. This win also marks the first time Zanesville West Muskingum has defeated Duncan Falls Philo this season. With this victory, Zanesville West Muskingum improves their overall record to 6-2.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Cambridge and Duncan Falls Philo took on Cristo Rey Columbus on Dec. 1 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.