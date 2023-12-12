A tractor trailer truck carrying beer that had been southbound on Interstate 95 caught fire on Monday evening.

An inner tire blew on the tractor trailer, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, resulting in the fire. The driver, 23-year-old Sahil Pal of Dieppe, New Brunswick, pulled over on I-95 near mile marker 227 around 7 p.m., and attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

The attempts failed, and the fire spread, quickly engulfing the trailer. Pal was able to drive the main truck away from the fully engaged trailer.

Neither Pal or his passenger were injured in the blaze. Local firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, although the area near mile marker 227 was closed to traffic for around two hours.

Debris cleanup is underway, and drivers are urged to use caution in that area.