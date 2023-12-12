A youth bowling instructor who went back to help others during the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston was honored for his heroism at a Boston Celtics game on Dec. 8.

Kenny Moore of Lewiston, the Youth Bowling League president at Just-In-Time Recreation was leading practice with 15 of his youth bowlers when Robert R. Card II entered the business and began shooting. The attack at the bowling alley and subsequent attack by Card at a Lewiston bar and grill left 18 dead and 13 injured.

A press release from the Boston Celtics described how Moore put himself in danger to help others at the bowling alley, even after he had escaped safely:

“He looked around the bowling alley and saw the gunman. He told his group to run toward the exits; half of his group followed his orders, while half froze in fear. Moore ran back inside to get the rest of his students outside to safety.”

Moore was honored as part of the Hero Among Us program during the Boston Celtics home game against the New York Knicks on Dec. 8. The program and the award presented at every Celtics home game were established in 1997 to recognize outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities.