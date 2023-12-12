NORTH BERWICK, Maine — School officials found a gun inside a student’s backpack at Noble High School in North Berwick on Monday.

According to the Press Herald, school officials say the Noble High School student did not threaten anyone.

High school administrators found the gun after searching the student for allegedly violating the school’s smoking and vaping policy.

The firearm was immediately confiscated, and the student is barred from returning to any school properties for the foreseeable future.

The MSAD 60 Superintendent told parents this appears to be an isolated incident, according to the Press Herald.

An investigation is underway.