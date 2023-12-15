HOULTON, Maine — With the 2024 total solar eclipse less than four months away, it’s crunch time for Houlton organizers as they get ready for an influx of viewers that is predicted to quadruple the town’s population for one April weekend.

The April 8 cosmic event will draw onlookers to locales along a line from Mexico to Canada as the moon passes between the earth and sun. Houlton, the last town in the continental United States to view the eclipse before it crosses the border into New Brunswick, Canada, will experience one of the longest periods of darkness in the state.

With visitor predictions as high as 40,000, planners have been meeting regularly with towns that have already experienced the throngs of eclipse watchers in previous years to make sure they have all their bases covered.

Eclipse planners met with area businesses at Houlton Regional Hospital Education Center this week to bring them up to date on logistics and let them know how their business might benefit.

There is an opportunity for businesses to plan their own events or shopping opportunities, said Johanna Johnston, executive director of the Southern Aroostook Development Corp. who has been planning for this event for the past three years.

Johnston said she encourages businesses to think about what they can do. During Wednesday’s meeting, she suggested possible opportunities, like offering a 10 percent discount during certain hours. A local tattoo shop manager said they might consider doing only walkins on eclipse day and having a selection of celestial design options for people who come to the eclipse.

“Even a nail artist could offer sun or moon nail art for $5,” Johnston said.

The deadline for businesses to let the town know what they plan to offer is Jan. 15, 2024.

Community sponsors and volunteers have helped Houlton eclipse planners create a logistical blueprint that includes star parks, shuttle routes, porta-potties, warming tents, food trucks, directional signs, parking and large public meal venues.

It’s the everyday things, like parking, food, toilets, safety, first aid, signage and bus routes that take all the time and money to pull together, said Johnston.

Through sponsorships and grants the town has raised $170,000 to help cover the costs, but it is still short at least $20,000, Johnston said.

Costs include $15,000 for four large warming tents, 100 porta-potties are $10,000, and the certified solar glasses are $20,000, Johnston said. “None of this is for Houlton to make money, but it is an opportunity for people in the town to make money,” she said.

Organizers have designated five star parks – Community Park, the Houlton International Airport Industrial Park, Market Square, Riverfront Park and Monument Park – that have been sponsored by area businesses for $10,000 to $15,000. A designated star park is a location for eclipse viewing as well as sponsor events.

Johnston said there are two more possible venues for a $10,000 sponsorship each.

Houlton Regional Hospital will be providing first aid services in a first aid tent at the Monument Park star park that is sponsored by the hospital, she said.

The sponsor gets ownership of the park for the weekend and they can program whatever they want during that time.

“A lot of our sponsors are not really doing it for the money, they are doing it for the opportunity to inject some income into the community during what is generally not a good tourist time,” Johnston said.

The Houlton school district is letting the town borrow its school buses on eclipse day to cut down on traffic with shuttle service from designated parking areas to various stops near the sponsored star parks. The shuttles will operate in a circuit on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then resume again after the eclipse at 4 p.m. to return spectators to their vehicles, Johnston said.

“We have a route already mapped out,” she said. “There is an interactive map on the website.”

The Maine Eclipse poster, designed by Tyler Nordgren, an astronomer and vintage-style travel poster artist whose eclipse work is featured in the Smithsonian Institution, are for sale on the town’s eclipse website for $20. Viewing glasses can be purchased for $2 each.

Anyone can sign up to be a food vendor, and organizers will place them at the various star parks.

Two local churches — United Methodist Church on Saturday and Littleton Baptist Church on Sunday — have already committed to serve large public dinners. Others have offered parking lots, and some are opening the churches as warming centers with hot coffee and pastries.

Safety and emergency planning is being handled by Houlton Police Chief Tim DeLuca who has been meeting with area EMS and law enforcement to finalize plans.

“I have faith in the chief to handle that piece,” Johnston said.