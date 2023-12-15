Old Town Public Safety Director Scott Wilcox stepped down from his position Friday.

Wilcox became the public safety director in 2017 after becoming police chief in 2015. He had worked as a detective, sergeant and captain for Old Town police.

“Chief Wilcox has been an incredible leader and mentor to the men and women of Old Town Public Safety,” the department said in a Facebook post. “He came to work early every day to make sure he could see the employees on each shift.”

He was a police officer for 26 years, working with the Penobscot Nation Police Department, Waterville Police Department and Orono Police Department before joining Old Town.

Wilcox will start a new job as the CEO of the Old Town Orono YMCA, the post said.

“We are grateful and thankful for all that you’ve done for the community and we can’t wait to see you on Monday,” the YMCA said in a Facebook post.