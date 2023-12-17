A 71-year-old man died after suffering injuries in a fire that ripped through an Old Town apartment building on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responding to the fire at the multi-unit building took Banton Foster to a local hospital where he later died, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said.

A resident of another apartment escaped the fire, she said.

A call about the fire came in at 5:11 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Nic Davis of Old Town Fire Rescue said. He referred further questions to Maine’s fire marshal’s office, which is investigating the cause of the fire.

The apartment building on Stillwater Avenue between Michael Street and Stillwater River had working smoke detectors, Moss said.

Firefighters from Old Town, Orono, Milford, Veazie and Bradley fought the blaze.