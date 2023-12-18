A driver on Sunday morning crashed into the Bangor Denny’s and then four parked vehicles.

The driver was attempting to park about 10:30 a.m. when they stepped on the gas instead of the brake, striking the Denny’s hard enough to knock plates off a table inside, according to Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley.

The driver then backed up and turned and stepped on the gas again, striking four vehicles, one of which was occupied, McAmbley said.

There were no reported injuries, according to McAmbley.

The vehicles, which sustained several thousands of dollars in damage, had to be towed from the scene. McAmbley said there wasn’t an estimate for the cost of the damage to the Denny’s, which he said remained open Sunday.