A storm is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Maine on Monday, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands and causing widespread damage. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of coastal Maine as well as the interior, a wind advisory for northern Maine. Follow this live blog for the latest Maine storm updates, including outage information and weather forecasts.
Paul Koenig is chief digital editor at the Bangor Daily News. He previously spent six years at Maine magazine, as managing editor and then editor. Before that he worked at Old Port magazine, Mainebiz and... More by Paul Koenig