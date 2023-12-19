As the state recovers from a storm that slammed Maine on Monday and left more than 400,000 without power, here are the stores and restaurants in Bangor that we know are open today. We will add to this list as we confirm more openings.

Grocery stores:

Hannaford locations at 1133 Union St. and 653 Broadway in Bangor, and 500 Stillwater Ave. in Old Town

Target, 60 Longview Drive

Natural Living Center, 209 Longview Drive

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 110 Longview Drive

Walmart Supercenter, 900 Stillwater Ave.

Home improvement stores:

Lowe’s, 70 Springer Drive

Home Depot, 650 Stillwater Ave.

Coffee shops and restaurants:

Chimera Coffee, 24 Broad St.

Wicked Brew, 173 Park St.

SugarRay Baking Co., 20 State St.

Bagel Central, 33 Central St.

The Grind House, 1 Central St.

98 Wake ‘N Shake, 145 Harlow St.

Dunkin’ locations, including 327 Main St. and 995 Union St.

Harvest Moon Deli locations at 72 Columbia St. and 1018 Stillwater Ave. in Bangor, and 18 Mill St. in Orono

Paddy Murphy’s, 26 Main St.

Olive Garden, 741 Hogan Road

Umami Noodle Bar, 1 Main St.

Blaze, 18 Broad St.

Jason’s New York Style Pizza, only the 1147 Hammond St. location

Bangor Sandwich Co., 25 Hammond St.

Evenrood’s, 25 Broad St.

Nocturnem Draft Haus, 56 Main St.

Other services

Bangor City Hall opens at 10 a.m., at Penquis Building, 262 Harlow St.

Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., opens at 10 a.m.

All other Penquis offices across the state, except Rockland, are open.