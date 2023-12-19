The manager of Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston, who was killed in the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston, was honored for his heroism at a Boston Celtics game on Dec. 8.

Joe Walker was killed when Robert R. Card II entered the business and began shooting. The attack at the bowling alley and subsequent attack by Card at a Lewiston bar and grill left 18 dead and 13 injured.

A press release from the Boston Celtics said Walker died while trying to protect patrons:

“Known for his dedication to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of everyone at the bar, Joe’s selfless act during the crisis, where he bravely attempted to stop the assailant, stands as a testament to his heroism. His ultimate sacrifice continues to be revered by his community and cherished by his family.”

Walker was honored as part of the Hero Among Us program during the Boston Celtics home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 12. His family was in attendance.

The program and the award, presented at every Celtics home game, were established in 1997 to recognize outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities.

Two survivors of the mass shooting have been honored at previous Celtics games: Kenny Moore and Meghan Hutchinson.