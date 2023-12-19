Two people are still missing after their vehicle was washed away in flood water in Mexico.

Those two people were traveling with two others on Route 2 about 5 p.m. when the driver attempted to cross the Red Bridge into Rumford and then began to turn around when they all got swept into the Swift River, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Three people were able to escape the vehicle, two of whom were rescued, Moss said Tuesday.

The third person as well as the fourth still in the vehicle remain missing.

The two occupants who were saved were taken to Rumford Hospital, where they were treated for hypothermia.

Authorities are urging Mainers to respect road closures and avoid flooded roads. There are multiple roads closed around Mexico, and some residential areas are completely closed off, according to Moss, who noted that boats are being used to reach those people in need of help.

A shelter has been set up at the Mountain Valley High School on Hancock Street in Rumford. The Veterans Bridge from Route 2 to 108 is open, as well as the Memorial Bridge on Route 108 to Route 2.