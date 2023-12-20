MADAWASKA, Maine — Madawaska’s shortage of public works employees could affect plowing during the winter months, depending on the severity of storms and how quickly the town is able to fill the vacant positions.

The shortage comes after Madawaska Public Works Director Kevin Dube and two other employees quit last month, leaving five vacancies in the department. In an effort to quickly fill the vacancies and keep the remaining five full-time and two seasonal employees, the town unanimously approved $5 an hour raises across the board for the department.

Still, Town Manager Gary Picard said Madawaska’s 3,800 residents might have to wait longer than usual for roads to be plowed this winter in an area that averages approximately 97 inches of annual snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

“I would say it is likely, depending on how soon we can fill positions, and the severity and frequency of snowstorms, that it could take longer to clean off snow from roads and streets,” Picard said Tuesday.

At the Dec. 12 select board meeting, Picard said he sat with the remaining workers to discuss their concerns, which include wages and benefits for full-time seasonal workers. Employees were also concerned that town officials did not show appreciation for their work.

Corey Morin, a seasonal employee, shared similar sentiments about worker concerns during the meeting, adding that appreciation from town officials can go a long way.

He said after the meeting that he felt the raises were a step in the right direction, and that it was good to see officials and employees working together instead of being divided.

With the raises in place, Picard said wages now range from $21.50 an hour for part-time seasonal employees to roughly $29 an hour for foreman positions.

The department’s wages and salaries line in the town budget has increased for the past three years, with the most recent budget including a $66,417 increase, from $572,533 to $616,070. Picard said all town employees received a 6-percent cost-of-living adjustment as well as a recruitment and longevity earned incentive that is paid for a full year of services. These equal out to a minimum 8.25-percent increase for employee wages, Picard said.

Picard said the town has received several applications since Dube and the two workers left in late November, with some looking for part-time seasonal work and others looking for full-time work.

It has been decades since Madawaska used contractors for snow plowing, but they might have to. The town has used contractors in the past to help haul snow off the streets. This year, Picard said town officials met with a local contractor, and another contractor reached out to the town last week expressing interest in helping this winter.

“Whether the town begins to utilize contractors for snow plowing, short or long term, will depend on available manpower resources at the public works department and in the private sector as well,” he said. “The [select] board will potentially have to consider all options moving forward, depending on its ability to recruit to fill vacancies and retain current employees.”

Looking ahead, the town is planning a hiring campaign that includes local radio stations, targeted digital ads for mobile phones, as well as utilizing ads in the local newspaper and WAGM-TV.