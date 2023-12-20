A house is a total loss after a fire Tuesday night in Levant.

There was a fire on the first floor of a home on Lake Road around 6:14 p.m. when the Levant Fire Department was dispatched. Everyone inside the house made it out safely and without injury, the fire department said.

Most of the fire was knocked down within 20 minutes but the house is a total loss. Nothing is salvageable, the department said.

The homeowner is a father of four and sole provider for three teenagers, a GoFundMe started by his daughter said. The family is scrambling to figure out next steps and what to do for Christmas.

“Losing a house to fire is never good, but losing it just before Christmas is horrible,” the department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.