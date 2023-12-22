PORTLAND, Maine — As Mainers gear up for the holidays, many are still in the dark.
As of Friday afternoon, Central Maine Power is reporting more than 25,000 customers still without power.
Restoration Update, 9 a.m.
|Alfred
|1,617
|Bridgton
|1,200
|Lewiston
|3,346
|Dover
|939
|Skowhegan
|2,124
|Farmington
|1,100
|Augusta
|9,000
|Fairfield
|3,679
CMP says its restored power to about 90 percent of affected customers.
In their last update, CMP says they hope to restore power to 23,000 Mainers Friday.