A broken utility pole dangles from its power lines in Rome on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — As Mainers gear up for the holidays, many are still in the dark.

As of Friday afternoon, Central Maine Power is reporting more than 25,000 customers still without power.

Restoration Update, 9 a.m.

Alfred 1,617
Bridgton 1,200
Lewiston 3,346
Dover 939
Skowhegan 2,124
Farmington 1,100
Augusta 9,000
Fairfield 3,679

CMP says its restored power to about 90 percent of affected customers.

In their last update, CMP says they hope to restore power to 23,000 Mainers Friday.