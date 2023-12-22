PORTLAND, Maine — As Mainers gear up for the holidays, many are still in the dark.

As of Friday afternoon, Central Maine Power is reporting more than 25,000 customers still without power.

Alfred 1,617 Bridgton 1,200 Lewiston 3,346 Dover 939 Skowhegan 2,124 Farmington 1,100 Augusta 9,000 Fairfield 3,679

CMP says its restored power to about 90 percent of affected customers.

In their last update, CMP says they hope to restore power to 23,000 Mainers Friday.