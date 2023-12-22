The flooded parking lot at the Hannaford Supermarket in Gardiner was the site of many bemused hijinks on Tuesday morning.

Two Mainers captured some of the fun — fun might be a strong word — as both customers and employees made the best of the historic flooding that occurred after Monday’s storm. The Kennebec was one of several rivers that flooded a number of central Maine towns, including Gardiner.

Keith McGillivary shared a TikTok video of two local residents canoeing through the flooded Hannaford parking lot, fishing, or at least pretending to.

What they hoped to catch, we’re not sure. A shoe? A Mountain Dew bottle?

McGillivary also shared a video of the washed out road to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry.

Another TikTok user, Natalie Bailey, also shared a video from the flooded Gardiner Hannaford parking lot, in which a Hannaford employee pushes a customer in a shopping cart out to dry land. Spectators hum “My Heart Will Go On” from the “Titanic” soundtrack in the background. It’s all very Maine.