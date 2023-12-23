An Ellsworth man was shot by police who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him at his residence Friday night.

Jeff Paine, 68, greeted two Ellsworth police officers at his door with a firearm and shot at the officers as they attempted to serve the warrant for failing to stop for an officer, according to police. Officer Joshua Steward returned fire and hit Paine in the arm. The officers arrested Paine and administered first aid until emergency medical responders arrived.

Paine was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with injuries life-threatening, according to police. After he is released he will be taken to Hancock County Jail to face charges on the warrant and the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by the Maine attorney general’s office and Steward has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice in police shootings.