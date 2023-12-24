CANTERBURY, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire State Police cruiser was struck on the interstate while a trooper was helping with another crash on Saturday night.

New Hampshire State Police say they were responding to multiple crashes on Interstate 93 in Canterbury on Saturday night due to icy road conditions.

At around 11:19 p.m., a state trooper was outside his cruiser on the roadside of the interstate, helping with another vehicle crash, when it was struck by another driver. Luckily, the trooper was uninjured in the crash.

The driver who hit the cruiser is being identified as Melvin Ruiz Chaperon, 38, of Chelsea, Massachusetts. Chaperon was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. He is also being charged with operating without a valid license.

State police say due to the crash, Interstate 93 North in Canterbury was shut down for around an hour and a half.