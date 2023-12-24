A fire in a small out building at a residence on Middle Road in Bradford Saturday night claimed the lives of 13 dogs.

Fire departments from six towns helped fight the fire, which was reported around 7 p.m. and extinguished by 9 p.m., Bradford Assistant Chief Desmond Murray said.

The fire was caused by a wood stove, according to Murray. Two litters of puppies were being kept inside the building with their mothers and could not be saved, Murray said.

No people were injured.

Murray declined to identify the owner of the building and was not sure of the dogs’ breed but thought they were hunting dogs. He said he did not know why the dogs were being kept in the building.

The fire is not under investigation because the cause has been determined, Murray said.