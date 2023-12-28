A Winslow woman died Wednesday in a crash in China.

Faith Pomerleau, 22, was driving a blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Maple Ridge Road about 4:04 p.m. when she left the road and struck a tree, according to Lt. J. Chris Reed of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Pomerleau died at the scene, Reed said Thursday morning.

Her passenger, 20-year-old Morgan Lacombe of Winslow, was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but Reed said alcohol and speeding were factors in the crash.