Maine State Police have issued a warrant for murder after a body of a worker was found at a Waterville liquor store.

Police are seeking Spirdal Hubiak, 20, of Waterville, who was an employee at Damon’s Beverage on Jefferson Street, where an employee discovered the body of a co-worker early Thursday morning. Hubiak was initially described as a person of interest, but police have since issued a warrant for his arrest for murder.

An autopsy of the deceased, whose name has not been released, was expected to be performed on Friday.

According to police, Hubiak is driving a Black 2010 Ford Taurus with Maine license plate 4666ZR. Investigators believe he has left the state. They are asking that anyone with information on his location call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.