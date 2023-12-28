Police released the names of two people found dead at a Farmington kennel on Wednesday morning but have not disclosed the cause or circumstances of their deaths.

Jean Robinson, 76, and Allison Cumming, 53, both of Farmington were found dead at Pawsitive Dog Kennel at 274 Red Schoolhouse Road at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. They were mother and daughter and lived in a separate building on the property, according to police.

State police, Farmington police and Franklin County deputies have been collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The state medical examiner’s office in Augusta performed autopsies on the deceased on Thursday.

Police have not released the cause of death or any other details. In a statement Thursday evening, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said “additional information will be released when it’s appropriate to do so.”

Police say there is no known immediate threat to the public and are requesting that anyone with information contact the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.