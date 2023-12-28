Police arrested a man and seized handguns and drugs from a residence in Addison after a 911 call at which a woman had to be revived from an overdose.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call on Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. from a man inside a house on East Side Road, who said gunshots were being fired and people were attempting to hurt him, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a news release.

Deputies went to the home and called a man out of the house, who was identified as the caller, Andres Rivera, 40, of Lynbrook, New York.

While talking with him, the deputies became concerned about the wellbeing of another person at the residence. Entering the house, they found a woman who was unresponsive and give her several doses of Narcan. She was subsequently brought to the hospital. Police did not provide additional information about her condition.

MDEA agents got a search warrant based upon the belief that there were illegal drugs inside the East Side Road home. There, they seized two loaded 9mm handguns, suspected

fentanyl, and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $3,500, and $1,700 in suspected drug proceeds.

They subsequently arrested Rivera and charged him with Class A, aggravated

trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl and cocaine), and a Class D offense of filing a false public report based on the belief that Rivera made up the story about shots being fired when he called 911.

He was booked at Washington County Jail.