Plans are underway to get the Lewiston Fire Department a new station.

The city is buying land on Ramada Inn property to replace its substation on Lisbon Street, station number three.

Fire Chief Mark Caron said the stations were built decades ago and are just too small for today’s equipment.

“Even this building was built in the 1970s, it’s outdated, it looks like a big building, but there’s very little storage space here. It doesn’t provide for current health and safety standards,” Caron said.

The city will pay $225,000 for roughly two acres behind the Ramada.

The Planning Board will have to sign off on construction plans.