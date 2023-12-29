An 85-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Fairfield.

Gerald Longstreet of Fairfield was crossing Main Street outside of a crosswalk between two businesses about 6:13 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek driven by 61-year-old Derek Goodwin of China, according to Officer Casey Dugas, a spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department.

An investigation found that Goodwin didn’t see Longstreet because of the low light and weather conditions, Dugas said Friday morning.

Longstreet was taken to a Waterville hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Goodwin wasn’t injured in the crash.

Dugas said charges aren’t anticipated in the crash and that Goodwin is cooperating with investigators.