The aftermath of last week’s devastating storm is still being felt in western Maine.

In the town of Mexico, the storm brought the Swift River into the streets, flooding homes and businesses, including the town’s post office.

“I just came to mail a letter and was quite surprised that it’s still not open yet because of all the damage,” Nora Downs said.

It’s unclear how severe the flooding damage inside the post office was, but the facility has been closed since Dec. 18.

Those who live in and around the small town said they often rely on this post office and that it’s normally busy.

“I come here a lot,” Julie Melanson said. “If I’m going that way, I go to Rumford, and if I go this way, I go to Mexico. I have options but a lot of people don’t have those kind of options.”

In a letter to customers last week, the U.S. Postal Service said the building will remain closed while officials “evaluate potential solutions.”

Some in town fear that could mean the post office may never reopen, but the Postal Service said no final decision has been made.

In the meantime, as the community in Mexico continues to recover from the impacts of the flood, including the deaths of two people in town, the hope is that even small things like having an open post office can help them move forward.

“I hope people will work together to help each other and mend this sad situation,” Downs said.