A wormer was rescued early Thursday morning after he became stranded on a Maine island.

Zachary Severy, 31, of Bath was working the flats in Phipps Point in Woolwich on Wednesday when a quickly rising tide forced him onto Pine Island, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

When his family hadn’t heard from him in about six hours, they reported him missing.

Severy’s mother found his vehicle on Phipps Point Road, near DeWick Farm, and deputies began searching the shore of Back River for Severy.

Deputy Norm Gove made contact with Severy, discovering he was stranded on Pine Island off the west bank of Back River, near Bluff Road.

The Maine Marine Patrol rescued Severy from Pine Island. Severy, who had been stranded seven hours, was wet and in the early stages of hypothermia, which he was treated for at the scene.