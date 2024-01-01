Bystanders were able to help a resident from the roof of a home that was on fire in Portland early Sunday morning.

The Portland Fire Department said they responded to a report of smoke at a building on Oxford Street at 2:32 a.m.

While firefighters were on their way, a caller described seeing smoke and flames, a window breaking and a person on the roof of the building.

The fire department said the occupant of the front second-floor apartment escaped out a window onto the porch roof. Bystanders outside grabbed a nearby ladder and were able to get the resident off the roof before the fire department arrived.

Firefighters put out the fire in about five minutes. One person was brought to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.