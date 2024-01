A person was injured after being hit by a watermelon at Market Basket in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Police told WMUR that officers responded around 6 p.m. to an assault involving a watermelon at the Market Basket in Tilton.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after being struck by a watermelon, according to WMUR.

No one has been charged at this time, and it is unclear what led up to the assault.

The assault is still under investigation.