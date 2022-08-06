Acadia National Park is one of the most famous hiking destinations in Maine, and for very good reason. The park features more than 120 miles of hiking trails and more than 45 miles of smooth, gravel, vehicle-free carriage roads. This trail system is a work of art, with giant stone bridges, rock staircases, wooden footbridges and historic cairns.
Acadia is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream, no matter your abilities or skill level.
Whether you’re visiting the park for the first time or are a local looking for a new adventure, here’s everything you need to know about hiking in Acadia.
You can find a map of Acadia National Park here.
Acadia National Park hiking tips
- Before planning your hike or visiting the park, check the park website for trail closures because a number of trails close for restoration or to protect wildlife during certain times of the year.
- Plan multiple hike options. This way, if a parking lot is full, you can continue to your next option. Do not park illegally, since you will get a ticket.
- Don’t underestimate Acadia National Park trails. Some of them are quite challenging so bring plenty of water, fuel and supplies.
- Acadia allows dogs but they are prohibited from some hiking trails that feature ladders, rungs and other obstacles that can’t be navigated safely with a dog. Here’s a list of those trails.
- To avoid the largest crowds, plan your hike early in the morning or later in the afternoon.
An insider’s guide to Acadia
6 insider tips for visiting Acadia National Park during busy season
A few tips for visiting Acadia during the summer, when traffic is wild but the weather can’t be beat.
11 things you might not know about Acadia National Park, but should
Even if you’re a regular at Acadia National Park, there’s probably still a couple secrets you don’t know about the iconic park.
21 great hikes in Acadia National Park
Acadia’s most iconic hikes
The views from Acadia’s most famous hiking trails and summits cannot be beat. But while the park may not feature hikes with high elevations, their steep and exposed trails can be technically difficult and challenging for those with fears of heights.
This video shows what it’s like to hike Acadia’s famous Beehive trail
The trail up the front of the Beehive is only moderately difficult, but can be terrifying if you’re even slightly afraid of heights.
Hiking the Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park
The Precipice Trail is one of the most difficult trails in Acadia National Park and is not for hikers who are afraid of heights.
Why the Bubbles are among Acadia’s most iconic mountains
The Bubbles has become one of the most popular hiking destinations because they feature open granite ledges with amazing views.
More hikes in Acadia National Park
Acadia’s easy Ocean Path leads to some of the most famous landmarks in the park
Tracing the scenic, rocky coast of Mount Desert Island, the Ocean Path is a popular easy hiking trail in Acadia National Park that spans from the famous Sand Beach to Otter Point.
Hike Great Head Trail in Acadia National Park for stunning ocean views
Tracing the rocky coast, the Great Head Trail in Acadia National Park offers stunning views of Frenchman Bay.
Hiking Bar Island Trail at Acadia National Park
Hiking to Bar Island Trail is a popular summer activity, but this little hike has gotten a few tourists in trouble over the years.
Acadia Mountain is the perfect introduction to hiking in Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park is home to many famous hikes, but people rarely talk about the park’s namesake mountain.
Acadia’s Gorham Mountain is one of the best ‘bang for your buck’ hikes
If you’ve debated to hike Acadia’s Gorham Mountain, this may be a sign to get your gear ready for an awesome experience.
How I summited 6 mountains during a hike in Acadia National Park
“I didn’t know that type of route existed in Acadia, even though I’ve been exploring the park for several years.”