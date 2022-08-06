Acadia National Park is one of the most famous hiking destinations in Maine, and for very good reason. The park features more than 120 miles of hiking trails and more than 45 miles of smooth, gravel, vehicle-free carriage roads. This trail system is a work of art, with giant stone bridges, rock staircases, wooden footbridges and historic cairns.

Acadia is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream, no matter your abilities or skill level.

Whether you’re visiting the park for the first time or are a local looking for a new adventure, here’s everything you need to know about hiking in Acadia.

You can find a map of Acadia National Park here.

Acadia National Park hiking tips

Before planning your hike or visiting the park, check the park website for trail closures because a number of trails close for restoration or to protect wildlife during certain times of the year.

Plan multiple hike options. This way, if a parking lot is full, you can continue to your next option. Do not park illegally, since you will get a ticket.

Don’t underestimate Acadia National Park trails. Some of them are quite challenging so bring plenty of water, fuel and supplies.

Acadia allows dogs but they are prohibited from some hiking trails that feature ladders, rungs and other obstacles that can’t be navigated safely with a dog. Here’s a list of those trails.

To avoid the largest crowds, plan your hike early in the morning or later in the afternoon.

An insider’s guide to Acadia

Acadia’s most iconic hikes

The views from Acadia’s most famous hiking trails and summits cannot be beat. But while the park may not feature hikes with high elevations, their steep and exposed trails can be technically difficult and challenging for those with fears of heights.

More hikes in Acadia National Park