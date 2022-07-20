summer fun
Read this before planning a backyard pool this summer
There are some easy, temporary options available for having a pool in your own yard — and they won’t cost a lot or be a complicated, time-consuming thing to have.
11 Maine beers (and a couple ciders) to drink on a hot summer’s day
There is a dizzying array of Maine beers out there, but you want something that’s lighter, maybe fruity, definitely lower percentage in alcohol, and easy drinking.
6 traditional ways to build a better campfire
How many ways can you build a campfire? About as many ways as you can cook using them.