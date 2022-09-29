The 2022 Maine moose hunt is underway in several areas of the state.

The first week of the season, Sept. 26-Oct. 1, is open for the harvest of bulls only. Hunting is being allowed in Wildlife Management Districts 1-6, 10, 11, 18, 19, 27 and 28.

This year, 69,635 people applied for a moose permit, including 45,302 Maine residents and 24,249 out-of-state hunters. A total of 4,080 permits have been allocated for the entire season.

Last year, 2,353 hunters tagged a moose in Maine, achieving a harvest success rate of 68 percent in the statewide portion of the hunt. That was the third lowest success rate in the 41-year history of the hunt.

Here is the latest harvest tally, as provided by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.