If you’re just starting out or changing careers, CaringForMe.org is hosting a free virtual LIVE event from 12 to 1 p.m (EDT) discussing career opportunities within the direct support and behavioral health fields with a focus on positions in highest demand in Maine: Direct Support Professional, Behavioral Health Professional, Certified Residential Medication Aide, and Certified Nursing Assistant.

Panelists include Renee Freudenberger, Woodfords’ family services training director; Angie Hunt, CIO of The Cedars; and Cedric Mfuranzima, who became a direct support professional after moving to the U.S., and now offers advanced education and training for direct care professionals in Maine and New Hampshire, and moderated by Jess Maurer, Maine Council on Aging.

This jam-packed event will offer strategies to begin a fulfilling healthcare career, inform attendees of the latest training opportunities and resources, and explain how to get started. Register today at https://caringforme.org/events.

The event will be recorded and posted on the Caring for ME website.