CHARLESTON, South Carolina — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.

Rice, a five-term congressman, was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. Rice was a strong supporter of Trump’s policies in Washington but said he was left no choice but to impeach Trump over his failure to calm the mob that violently sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, another South Carolina Republican who angered Trump, won her GOP primary over her Trump-backed challenger.

In other races Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in Nevada was being opposed by a progressive, while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei drew a challenge from a son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. In Maine, a former Republican congressman survived a primary challenger as he looks to reclaim his old seat.

In Texas, a special primary election was being held to serve the remaining months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela’s term.

Story by Meg Kinnard.