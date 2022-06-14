The other Miss Maine Softball finalists include Old Town High School pitcher-third baseman Emma Crews, Madison High School pitcher Brooke McKenney, Valley High of Bingham utility player Emily Collins, Brunswick High catcher-shortstop Kelsey Sullivan and Biddeford High catcher Chantelle Bouchard.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, June 21, at the Maine Senior All-Star softball games at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. It will be announced after the Class A-B rosters for the North and South teams are announced and before the 6 p.m. game.

A game between the C-D North and South teams will be held before the announcement. That game will start at 3 p.m.

Morgan Fusco from Fryeburg Academy won it last year.

Christopher was named the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The rangy shortstop hit .538 with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs and 24 runs batted in. She also scored 32 runs and stole 18 bases.

Christopher had a .589 on-base percentage and an .877 slugging percentage in leading the defending state champion River Hawks to a berth in Tuesday’s Class A North championship game against Messalonskee of Oakland.

She will play basketball at Boston University in the fall.

Crews led Old Town to an 11-5 regular season record and the fourth seed in the Class B North Heal Points Standings. Two of the Coyotes’ losses were to Class A North semifinalist Bangor.

During the regular season, she was 9-4 with a 1.90 earned run average. She allowed 77 hits in 92 innings with 141 strikeouts and 48 walks. As a hitter, she hit .509 with eight doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs.

She was chosen the Penobscot Valley Conference Class B North Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.

Collins had a terrific year for Valley, hitting .688 with 11 doubles, five triples and three homers. She drove in 35 runs and scored 35 in just 15 games. She had a .758 on-base percentage for the Class D South third seed and a 1.312 slugging percentage.

Collins, the Class D South Player of the Year, will continue her softball career at Thomas College in Waterville.

McKenney led the Bulldogs to an 18-1 record and a berth in Tuesday’s Class C South final against defending state champ Hall-Dale from Hallowell.

The highlights of her impressive season were perfect games against Winthrop and Spruce Mountain of Jay. She struck out 16 against Winthrop.

She had a two-hit, 13-strikeout shutout over Mountain Valley of Rumford in the quarterfinals.

She was the Mount Valley Conference’s Class C South Player of the Year and will attend Kennebec Valley Community College in the fall.

Sullivan was a first team All-KVAC Class A North selection after guiding the Dragons to a 15-1 regular season record and a top seed for the playoffs.

Sullivan posted the rare feat of belting nine home runs in her first nine games and will continue her softball career at Colby College in Waterville.

Bouchard was the catalyst behind a second straight Class A South championship game appearance for the Tigers. Biddeford, the defending regional champ, faced Windham in the title game on Tuesday.

Bouchard hit .500 with eight doubles, a triple, two homers and 25 RBIs through 17 games. She scored 21 runs and had a .559 on-base percentage and a .775 slugging percentage.

Bouchard, the Southwestern Maine Activities Association’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, will play softball at St. Joseph’s College in Standish next season.