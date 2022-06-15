Online Lunch and Learn Series: Live with Leroy – A Virtual Tour of Discovery Wharf

Friday, June 24, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

What’s on your summer bucket list? If Stonington, Maine is in your travel plans, Discovery Wharf at Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries on Atlantic Avenue is a must see. Come along with us for a virtual tour, a live interview with Captain Leroy Weed and other salty characters, and get a sneak peek at some of the interactive exhibits we have to offer at our waterfront headquarters.

Register for this free, online talk at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g2Hcg5ynRSqPb8nYQJD3Ig

This series is hosted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.