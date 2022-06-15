Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 470 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,405. Check out our tracker for more information.

As of Tuesday, there were 141 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state. Of those, 19 are in critical care and five on ventilators, state data show.

The gubernatorial race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage is expected to be among the closest on the November ballot.

That sets Bruce Poliquin up for a rematch of his 2018 loss to Democrat Jared Golden.

It’s a moral victory for Maine Democrats as they prepare for an expected Republican wave in the November midterms.

Jackie Sartoris, who benefited from a wave of spending from megadonor George Soros, is the presumptive winner of November’s uncontested race.

The narrow vote breaks a decades-long trend of Corinth being a dry town.

The Caribou police station is bedeviled with leaky faucets, mold and cramped conditions in the municipal building’s basement.

He was handily elected in the five-way race to serve the remainder of late Councilor Sarah Dubay’s term.

The results are virtually locked in, but the city will run a ranked-choice voting runoff to confirm them Wednesday morning.

Mike Perkins’ lead going into the runoff makes him the likely victor who will go on to face Democrat David LaFountain.

The Pelletiers discovered the dead infant — with the umbilical cord still attached — on their front step after their Siberian husky carried her there from the gravel pit on Dec. 7, 1985.

PLUS: Lee Ann Daigle, 58, of Lowell, Massachusetts, has been charged with murder in the death of the unnamed infant known as Baby Jane Doe.

Cafe Miranda has served innovative, fun food for nearly 30 years.

“A town without culture is a town whose heart is very empty,” Randy Jackson said.

The median increase for a Maine community was $2,100.

Mobile and modular homes have long been a popular alternative for those looking to enter the housing market.

Are you thinking of moving somewhere else in Maine? We want to know your questions about the housing market.

Extended reality is an umbrella term that refers to three-dimensional computing environments that allow users to interact with their surroundings using immersive devices.

The 25-year-old Justin Courtney has another skill he can add to his resume: film actor.

In other Maine news …

Maine child sickened with mystery liver illness

2 die in separate single-vehicle Waldo County crashes over the weekend

Central Maine Power announces decreasing rates within the next month

Maine is expected to run out of 207 area code numbers by 2025

Longtime Lincoln lawmaker and selectman Jeff Gifford dies at 75

PFAS linked to another health concern for women

Rockland residents warned of smelly wastewater plant upgrades

Maine man becomes 1st to walk 660 miles to all 4 corners of the state

Bicyclists hope to carve out a greater share of Ellsworth’s roads

Conservation group to acquire 400 acres behind Ellsworth High School

Former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $260K from client goes on trial Wednesday

Pitching propels Bangor past Edward Little for A North baseball title

Mattanawcook Academy softball wins 1st Class C North title since 2001