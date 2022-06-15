Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Let’s face it — we are a deeply flawed nation with very serious issues to address. Racism, hatred toward immigrants and LGBTQ people and anyone not a certain type of Christian, daily gun violence and mass shootings, denial of women’s rights, a Supreme Court that I think is working against the Constitution.

I believe these issues are made worse every day by one political party — the Republicans. Democrats are doing their darnedest to improve infrastructure, make voting easier, improve economics for the poor and middle class, and create a safer, more prosperous country. But they are being thwarted by the GOP.

People should ask themselves which party and which candidates support what most of America wants: reasonable, effective gun control, women’s reproductive rights, solid economic and infrastructure plans, separation of church and state, the right to privacy for all citizens, honesty and ethics in government, making it easier for all citizens to vote.

At every level we must push back and not elect Republicans until that party is willing to put forth proposals that move America forward, not back into the Dark Ages. This GOP seems to love guns, power, money and control. In my opinion, it does not love America and does not care about us. It’s time to act and stop their undemocratic agenda.

Alan Parks

Bar Harbor