Sydney Gallop was surprised to learn she was receiving one of the five $5,000 scholarships awarded to high school seniors by the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hermon High School soccer striker — who set the school record for goals with 112 during her career — was joined by two-way lineman Thomas Horton from Buxton’s Bonny Eagle,, Scarborough volleyball standout Madeline Strouse, Mt. Blue of Farmington skier Emma Charles and Marshwood High of Eliot three-sport standout Trevor Wozny.

The scholarships will be awarded at the Maine Sports Hall of Fame’s Scholar’s Brunch on Sunday morning at Sunday River Resort in Newry.

“It means so much to me,” said Gallop, who was also a starting guard on the basketball team. “There were so many good applicants.”

The 17-year-old Gallop will take her talents to St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

Hermon girls soccer coach M.J. Ball said Gallop certainly deserves the scholarship.

“She is a class act,” said Ball. “She works extremely hard, and she is so humble. She is willing to help anyone out.”

He added that she is an outstanding student and soccer player “and an even better person.”

Ball said despite getting double- and triple-teamed on the soccer field, she “never got frustrated and kept working hard.”

Gallop led the Hawks to two Class B North Regional titles and the basketball team also won a pair of regional titles.

Gallop said she will always remember her teammates and all of the bus trips they made together. One of the highlights of her career was breaking the school record while playing with her younger sister Brooke.

She was the PVC Player of the Year, the USA Maine Player of the Year and a two-time All-New England and All-American.

Horton, who will attend the University of Maine, won the Frank Gaziano Award as the state’s top offensive lineman and he also won the Gerry Raymond Outstanding Lineman Award. He was a finalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy given to the state’s best senior player.

He led Bonny Eagle to the state Class A title in 2019.

Charles was a three-time state champion and never lost after her freshman season.

She was twice chosen to the New England Junior National Team. She will attend the University of New Hampshire.

Strouse led Scarborough to the state championship this past season and was named to All-Regional and All-Zone teams named by the American Volleyball Coaches and the New England Volleyball Association.

Strouse will attend the University of Virginia.

Wozny played soccer and basketball and also ran track at Marshwood.

He led Marshwood to its first ever state Class A soccer championship this past fall and was All-Conference, All-State and All-New England. He ran on the state championship 4×400 relay team two years ago and also ran a leg for the 4×100 team that wound up third that year.

He was also a two-year captain on the basketball team and is going to Northeastern University.