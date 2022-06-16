A Waterville doctor whose license was suspended in November 2021 for allegedly promoting COVID-19 misinformation to his patients had his license reinstated after a Wednesday court hearing.

Paul Gosselin was accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation and inappropriately signing COVID-19 exemption letters that were reportedly issued to more than 100 frontline health care workers.

In an April hearing, Gosselin testified that he did not keep records on the people seeking exemption letters or seek medical records from people claiming they had had previous health issues that would prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Gosselin was granted reinstatement of his license, along with a year-long probationary period. He is also required to obtain continued education on medical decision making and medical documentation, as well as paying for the hearing fees, NewsCenter Maine reported.

At the time that Gosselin’s license suspension was issued, the website for his practice Patriots Health reportedly listed COVID evaluations, unproven prevention and treatment methods — including ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that is not approved by the FDA to treat a coronavirus infection, and hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug — and a vitamin course meant to combat COVID. The type of supplements or their expected effectiveness against COVID was not advertised.

He also reportedly issued vaccine exemptions after a phone call with a client, or after his secretary had spoken to the client while Gosselin was nearby.

Gosselin, a graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, has had run-ins with the licensing board before. His license was suspended in 2014, according to board records, for allegedly prescribing himself medication and practicing medicine after ingesting drugs.

He was also disciplined for “unprofessional conduct” in 2002 after calling pharmacies and pretending to be his own physician’s assistant to fill prescriptions, according to the Morning Sentinel, and in 1999, for responding to an emergency call when he had consumed alcohol.