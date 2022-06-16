Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

My response to Paul LePage and Bruce Poliquin visiting Dysart’s in Bangor: I’m sure they both are intelligent people. I like to think that they’re both “state’s rights” people. Maine has virtually no fossil fuel resources. We do have abundant natural resources like hydroelectric, wind, and vast undeveloped land area, where solar farms may be feasible. We also have geo seismically stable and locationally secure areas where new, state-of-the-art nuclear power facilities could be constructed.

Instead of pandering to doomers and disgruntled petroleum consumers, they should look to improve the state of the great State of Maine, by advocating for policies that put Maine on the cutting edge of the environmentally imperative and globally accepted carbon-neutral future. They can complain about gas and oil and electric prices all they want to make people think they care about them now, but that is not going to help their potential voters in the long run. Instead, they should seek to return Maine to its self-reliant state. Maybe then they could count on my vote.

Sean Kilpatrick

Limestone