LOVELL – The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library is excited to welcome author and USM professor Donna Cassidy in person at the library at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Professor Cassidy will speak about renowned Maine artist Marsden Hartley, immediately following the library’s annual meeting, which will take place in the King Community Room beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Born in Lewiston, Maine in 1877, Marsden Hartley gained a reputation as a modernist artist having spent many years in avant-garde circles in New York, Paris and Berlin. Yet equally important for Hartley was his identity as a Maine artist. This talk will examine the critical importance of his connections to the state for his art, particularly his summers in Lovell and Stoneham in the first decade of the 20th century.

Cassidy is professor of art history and American & New England Studies at the University of Southern Maine, where she has taught since 1987. She has published widely on modernism and regionalism in early 20th century American art and is the author of many books, including “Marsden Hartley: Race, Region, and Nation” and “Marsden Hartley’s Maine” (co-authored with Elizabeth Finch and Randall R. Griffey).

The library is located at 227 Main Street in Lovell. The annual meeting and Professor Cassidy’s presentation will be available to watch simultaneously on Zoom. For more information, and to access the Zoom link, please visit www.hobbslibrary.org or call the library at 207-925-3177.