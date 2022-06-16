A food truck, ice cream, and a chance to see heavy machinery up close creates an atmosphere that’s fun for the whole family

BREWER – Cianbro, which was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine, is hosting a walk-in hiring event at its facility at 517 South Main Street in Brewer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, for a long-term, historic project. However, in true Cianbro fashion, the company is putting people and family at the forefront of this event. Not only will prospective team members be able to get an on-the-spot interview, they can also bring their family for some fun, with a food truck, ice cream, and some of Cianbro’s heavy machinery on site to create a festive and enjoyable atmosphere.

Cianbro, along with its trade partners, has begun working on a multi-year project at its module facility in Brewer. For the project, Cianbro is seeking a variety of construction professionals with a wide range of skills and abilities. While this event is intended to find people interested in joining Cianbro, it’s also a great opportunity to connect with the community.

“We know that there are a lot of skilled and dedicated craft professionals here in the Bangor-Brewer area looking for work, but beyond that, we want people to have fun,” says Joanna Cohen, Cianbro’s infrastructure HR manager. “We also want people to know more about this project, as it will significantly benefit the region!”

Founded in 1949, Cianbro is one of the United States’ largest 100 percent employee-owned construction and construction services companies. Presently, The Cianbro Companies, which consists of Cianbro, A/Z Corporation, Starcon International, and R. C. Stevens, operates in more than 40 states and employs more than 4,000 team members. Cianbro manages and self-performs all elements of construction. Throughout its more than 70-year history, Cianbro has safely and efficiently planned, managed, and constructed many technically complex, historic, and environmentally sensitive projects for a wide variety of public and private clients. A total commitment to safety combined with the enthusiasm of an innovative team of construction professionals has enabled Cianbro to build a durable reputation for completing projects safely, on schedule, and within budget.

As an ABC Top Performer, Cianbro and Starcon demonstrated world-class safety performance by achieving Platinum and Diamond in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report.