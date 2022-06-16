KINGSTON, Rhode Island — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the spring 2022 dean’s list.

Students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Local honorees are Ben Culina of Orono

Madison Culina of Orono

Sarah Seifert of Glenburn, and

Braylee Wardwell of Stetson

To view the entire dean’s list, visit: uri.edu/academics/deans-list/.