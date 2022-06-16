An Ohio trucker was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 95.

Grigory Vlasenko, 68, of Akron, Ohio, was driving a tractor-trailer erratically on the northbound side of the interstate in Sidney and almost hit other vehicles as he struggled to stay in his lane about 2:16 p.m., according to the Maine State Police.

Within minutes of receiving two calls reporting him, a trooper found Vlasenko and witnessed him veering into the breakdown lane, the state police said Thursday morning.

After being pulled over, Vlasenko was found to have a blood-alcohol content four times greater than the limit of 0.04 percent allowed for driving a commercial vehicle, according to the state police.

He was charged with operating under the influence and taken to the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated Grigory Vlasenko’s alleged blood-alcohol level.