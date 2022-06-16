Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Second Congressional District voters should consider supporting Independent Tiffany Bond as their next representative in Congress. Bond describes herself as fiscally prudent but also convinced that a steady, reasonable government has the capacity to do things that can improve the lives of hard-pressed, rural Mainers.

She promises she will tone down political rhetoric, be sensitive to the needs of small towns in Maine and appreciate that her job as a legislator is to enact laws. A family law attorney, Bond has skill in helping her clients bridge their differences and in resolving cases where emotionally charged issues divide the parties.

James Moore

Bangor